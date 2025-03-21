Home
L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed he was unaware that Aamir Khan’s sister, Nikhat Hegde, was part of L2: Empuraan. The much-awaited sequel releases on March 27.

Malayalam Actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran was in for a surprise when he discovered that one of the actors in his upcoming film L2: Empuraan was none other than Bollywood icon Aamir Khan’s sister, Nikhat Hegde.

During a recent press interaction, Prithviraj revealed that he had no prior knowledge of Nikhat’s family connection when casting her. “She is there only for a little while in my film, but I know what she means to Empuraan,” he said. “In fact, I didn’t know she was Aamir sir’s sister.”

Aamir Khan himself reached out to Prithviraj, inquiring about Nikhat’s performance in the film. Nikhat Hegde, though not a widely recognized face, has previously appeared in several notable projects, including Pathaan, Tanhaji, Saand Ki Aankh, and the short film Khidkiyan.

L2: Empuraan—The Anticipated Sequel

L2: Empuraan is the highly awaited follow-up to Lucifer, which marked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. The film’s trailer, launched in the early hours of March 20, has already generated significant buzz. It teases the evolution of Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, as a powerful savior.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among others.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, L2: Empuraan is expected to be one of the biggest Malayalam films of the year.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’

