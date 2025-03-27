Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj's Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan,’ the sequel to ‘Lucifer,’ has hit theaters, with JioHotstar reportedly leading the OTT rights deal. Fans eagerly await official confirmation.

Mohanlal has returned to the big screen with ‘L2: Empuraan,’ the much-awaited sequel to ‘Lucifer’ (2019). Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a key role, the film is the second installment in a planned trilogy. Released theatrically on March 27, 2025, ‘L2: Empuraan’ has received a UA16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and boasts a runtime of 179 minutes and 52 seconds.

JioHotstar Likely to Secure OTT Rights

As per M9 News, JioHotstar is reportedly the frontrunner to bag the digital streaming rights for ‘L2: Empuraan.’ However, an official confirmation on the OTT release is still awaited.

L2 Empuraan FIRST Review Out: Mohanlal, Prithviraj's Film 'Worth Watching', Fans Call It 'Blockbuster' - News18

Plot Overview – A Gripping Political Drama

Set five years after the events of ‘Lucifer’, ‘L2: Empuraan’ delves into the aftermath of the Khureshi-Ab’Raam nexus revelation, which has sent shockwaves worldwide. As Kerala’s political climate grows unstable, with power struggles and bureaucratic chaos, Stephen Nedumpally makes a dramatic return, influencing the unfolding events.

The film explores Stephen’s past, his youth, and deep ties with Zayed Masood and the Khureshi-Ab’Raam network, adding layers to his mysterious persona.

L2: Empuraan in theatres, netizens hail Mohanlal's power-packed performance | Entertainment News - Business Standard

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and A. Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions, ‘L2: Empuraan’ features a stellar cast, including:

  • Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally

  • Prithviraj Sukumaran

  • Abhimanyu Singh

  • Tovino Thomas

  • Manju Warrier

  • Andrea Tivadar

  • Jerome Flynn

  • Indrajith Sukumaran

  • Eriq Ebouaney

  • Suraj Venjaramoodu

The film’s music is composed by Deepak Dev, adding intensity to its gripping narrative.

Early Reviews Praise ‘L2: Empuraan’

Critics and audiences alike have praised the film for its engaging storytelling and stunning visuals. BigTV’s review called it “a cinematic wonder”, highlighting its strong connection to ‘Lucifer’ and the absence of exaggerated CGI effects, making it a visually authentic experience.

