Thursday, March 20, 2025
L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Mohanlal in L2: Empuraan trailer


The much-awaited trailer of L2: Empuraan is finally here, and it has taken the internet by storm. Released on March 20 at 1:08 AM, the trailer has generated massive buzz among fans and cinephiles. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, Empuraan promises high-octane action, gripping drama, and a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Deliver Power-Packed Performances

Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Khureshi Ab’raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally, dominating the screen with his powerful presence. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Zayed Masood, brings an intense edge to the narrative. The trailer also showcases stellar performances from the supporting cast, including Tovino Thomas as Jathin Ramdas, Manju Warrier as Priyadarshini Ramdas, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Sajanachandran, and Indrajith Sukumaran as Govardhan.

A High-Octane Sequel to Lucifer

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy. The nearly four-minute trailer hints at a gripping storyline filled with political intrigue, power struggles, and intense action sequences. The visual spectacle offers glimpses into Khureshi’s past, teasing fans with questions about his mysterious and feared persona. The film’s scale and grandeur are evident, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025.

On the technical front, Empuraan promises a cinematic treat. With breathtaking cinematography, immersive sound design, and high-end VFX, the film aims to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. Deepak Dev’s gripping background score adds to the intensity, making the trailer an absolute visual and auditory delight.

Grand Theatrical Release Across Multiple Languages

Produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies, L2: Empuraan is set for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2025. The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, catering to a pan-Indian audience. In the Telugu states, distribution will be handled by Dil Raju’s SVC Cinemas. The film will also be released in IMAX format, promising an immersive experience for fans worldwide.

With the trailer already trending across social media platforms, anticipation for L2: Empuraan is at an all-time high. As the release date draws closer, fans eagerly await the return of Mohanlal’s enigmatic character and the thrilling political drama that unfolds on the big screen. Stay tuned as L2: Empuraan gears up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Watch the trailer here:

Gold Smuggling Case: 3 Bengaluru Firms Linked To Ranya Rao Under DRI, ED Scanner
Namibia Names Faf du Plessis As U-19 Captain for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers
Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Court Denies Bail To Telugu Actor Tarun Konduru Raju
MGNREGA Receives Rs 7.8 Lakh Crore Funding Since 2014-15, Supports 8 Crore Rural Assets
IPL 2025: BCCI's Warning To India Star Cricketers: 'All Players, When They Are…'
Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 360+ Points As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Bullish Sentiment Prevails
