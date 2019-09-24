Laal Kaptaan-Chapter One trailer: After Omkara, Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal, Saif Ali Khan is back to surprise fans with an action-drama Laal Kaptaan. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film, Watch here

Laal Kaptaan: When it comes to getting into the skin of the character and crossing his comfort zone, one actor who does this well is Saif Ali Khan. Rather it is romancing with his female costars in rom-com films to playing intense and horrifying roles, Saif Ali Khan proves his versatility by astonishing his fans by his never-seen-before looks in his films.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. It is an action-drama which is helmed by Navdeep Singh and will be bankrolled under the banners of Eros International. Recently, the makers have released the first trailer of the film under the name of Chapter 1–The Hunt. As the name suggests, the trailer gives a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s deadly hunt for the evils.

With intense eyes with the feeling of revenge, Saif Ali Khan who appears in the role of a Naga Sadhu has begun his revengeful hunt in the first trailer. With ashes on his face, scary turban and long beard, Saif Ali Khan looks horrifying with blood all over in the trailer–

Watch the intense hunt of Saif Ali Khan here–

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the film also features Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Simone Singh in supporting roles. Moreover, the film will now hit the theatres on October 18 and will face a clash with Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost, Manoj Tiwari’s P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar and Yaaram at the box office.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in drama film Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu, Alaia Furniturewala and Chunky Pandey in lead roles. After Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif will also appear in Dil Bechara with Sushant Singh Rajput, Javed Jaffrey in supporting roles.

