Laal Kaptaan final trailer: The final trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan was released today and it has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Watch the third chapter of the trailer named as revenge here.

Laal Kaptaan final trailer: Makers of Laal Kaptaan dropped the final trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer today and it is trending on the internet. The action drama film is directed by Navdeep Singh and is slated to release on October 18, 2019. The film also features Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal, Simone Singh among others. Filmmakers released the trailer of the film strategically into three parts and the final trailer was out today.

Makers released the third chapter of the trailer naming it as revenge. Laal Kaptaan looks intense and Saif Ali Khan is definitely stealing the limelight. The actor will be seen playing the role of Naga Sadhu who is on a hunt to take revenge. Mission Mangal actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the film making a special appearance and the twist arises when she orders Saif to kill the same man whom Saif wanted to kill.

It should be noted that Laal Kaptaan has been made by the makers of Tumbbad and they are not calling it a horror drama. Just after the trailer was released, fans took to Twitter and expressed their views. so far the final trailer has got positive reviews from the audience and they are liking the fierce looks of Saif Ali Khan. The talented actor is fitting into the role properly and fans are looking forward to watching the film. Watch the final revenge chapter trailer featuring Saif Ali Khan below:

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix original show Sacred Games season 2 along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others. The show was loved by fans and was also nominated for Emmys 2019. In the web show, Saif gave a mind-blowing performance and now it will be interesting to watch him as Naga Sadhu in his upcoming action drama.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App