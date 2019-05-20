Saif Ali Khan upcoming movie Laal Kaptaan release date: Saif Ali Khan's next release Laal Kaptaan first look has been released. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a sadhu incarnation for the very first time, to share the news of the release date being finalized Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle and shared September 6 as the release date of the Saif Ali Khan starrer. This movie is directed by Navdeep Singh.

Laal Kaptaan release date: Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback after his web series with Laal Kaptaan (Red Captain). The movie will release on September 6, 2019, and has been directed by Navdeep Singh under the banner Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation.

With the news, the first look of the movie is also out, by the looks of it Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Sadhu Incarnation. The versatile actor Saif Ali Khan started his acting career back in 1992 with Venom but didn’t bag recognition until 1993 hit Aashiq Awara. The movie was a commercial hit at the box office and even was his first Filmfare award for Best Male Debut. After that, he featured in Yash Chopra directorial Parampara, Ashutosh Gowariker Pehla Nasha and many more films to his bag.

Saif Ali Khan has been awarded with many accolades, some of the hit movies of the star are- Dil Chahta Hai, Kachche Dhaage, Diwi No 1, Kal Ho Na Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Parineeta, Salaam Namaste, Omkara, Om Shanti Om, Roadside Romeo, Love Aaj Kal, Aarakshan, Agent Vinod, Go Goa Gone, and many other such movies.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

Saif Ali Khan in #LaalKaptaan… Release date finalized: 6 Sept 2019… Directed by Navdeep Singh… Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation… Here's the first look poster: pic.twitter.com/OeAKrLhWEN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Sacred Games 2 as Sartaj, Dil Bechara, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police.

