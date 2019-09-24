Laal Kaptaan: The trailer of Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan is finally out. While the trailer has left many impressed, there are a few social media users who have found similarities between Saif Ali Khan's character and Jack Sparrow.

Laal Kaptaan: In the age of social media, it is impossible to escape minute details from the audience’s piercing eyes. As the popular saying goes, ‘Ye Janta Sab Janti Hai’, i.e This audience knows everything. Going by the events that have unfolded today, it all seems true. Saif Ali Khan, who recently bowled everyone with his performance in Sacred Games as Sartaj Singh, is all set to be back on the silver screens with his film Laal Kaptaan that will see him stepping into the shoes of a Naga sadhu.

As much as the character sketch of Saif in Laal Kaptaan sounds exciting, his avatar in the trailer, as well as the posters of the film, has reminded many of Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean. An iconic character in the history of cinema, Jack Sparrow played by Johhny Depp is one character that has been loved by the audience and has served as an inspiration for many actors and filmmakers to come. With the latest development, it seems like Laal Kaptaan is the latest addition to this list.

Before Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan has also been accused of trying to style cheat Jack Sparrow in Thugs of Hindostan. Speaking about the comparisons between both the characters, Aamir had earlier told a news portal that he doesn’t think director Vijay Krishna Acharya sketched the character of Firangi keeping Jack Sparrow in mind. However, they both are very similar. Aamir further added that he hopes the audience will forget Jack Sparrow after watching Thugs of Hindostan.

Here’s how social media is comparing Saif Ali Khan’s character in Laal Kaptaan to Jack Sparrow:

Proud moment for every Indian as Desi Baap of Captain Jack Sparrow #LaalKaptaan will do Tandav @ B.O on 18th october in cinemas all over the world …

Winner is already SAIF Sir👇

SAIF sir Hair(Head &Chest)>>>Depp

SAIF Sir(Beard+Moustache)>>Depp

SAIF Sir Headscarf >>>>Depp pic.twitter.com/fkdKGyN5sp — ☔SAIFIAN☔ (@ClassySaifian) September 23, 2019

hey there Jack Sparrow .. urmm sorry Saif Ali Khan aka #LaalKaptaan pic.twitter.com/C3EMG6hyr4 — Beautifully Chaotic (@MisfitKudi) September 23, 2019

Titled as Chapter One- The Hunt, the first trailer of Laal Kaptaan released today garnering a mixed response from social media. In the trailer, the actor seems to be on a deadly hunt of evils. A segment of the trailer has also been voiced by Sonakshi Sinha. Talking about her role in the film, filmmaker Navdeep Singh has told a news portal that Sonakshi has a pivotal cameo in the film. He wanted someone with star quality and appeal and Sonakshi fits the part perfectly. Adding an element of intrigue around her character, he added that Sonakshi is the most glamorous thing in the film.

Co-starring Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij, Laal Kaptaan is slated for a theatrical release on October 18.

