Laal Kaptaan second trailer: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to create a buzz with his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan, which is among the highly anticipated films of the year. After inciting the audience with the first trailer, the makers recently dropped chapter 2. Watch here–

Laal Kaptaan: Ever since the first trailer released, the expectations from Navdeep Singh’s film Laal Kaptaan is on its peak. The best and the most interesting thing about Laal Kaptaan is even after a series of posters and teasers, the audience is still not able to connect dots about the story of the film. Moreover, the trailer of the film has further added to their curiosity level.

Recently, the makers have released the second trailer of the film under the title–The Chase. Since the first trailer hinted towards the horrifying looks of Saif Ali Khan in the role of a Naga Sadhu and his revenge story, the second trailer has something apart of Saif Ali Khan. The second chapter hints at a mystery which includes Deepak Dobriyal and his team, Zoya Hussain and Sonakshi Sinha.

There is no doubt in saying that Laal Kaptaan is among the most unpredictable films of 2019 featuring Saif Ali Khan in a never seen before look. After watching the second trailer, it seems that only blood can quench the thirst of Laal Kaptaan in his revengeful journey in the film.

Watch the trailer here

Laal Kaptaan is an action-drama film which is helmed by Navdeep Singh and will hit the theatres on October 18. Moreover, the film will face a clash with films like Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost, Jimmy Sheirgill’s film P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar, Prateik Babbar’s film Yaaram at the box office.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is also set to appear in Jawaani Jaaneman, which is a drama film featuring Tabu, Alaia Furniturewala and Kubbra Sait in lead roles. After the film, Saif will also be seen in Dil Bechara which is again a rom-com, which is based on the novel Fault in Our Stars.

