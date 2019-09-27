Laal Kaptaan: After sharing the Chapter 1 trailer of Saif Ali Khan's film Laal Kaptaan, the makers of the film have unveiled the first look of Sonakshi Sinha from the film. Director Navdeep Singh had earlier revealed that Sonakshi has the most glamorous role in Laal Kaptaan.

Experiments are a part of actor’s life. Without it, it is natural for them for being typecast in a certain image or role. After impressing fans as Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games, it seems like Saif Ali Khan is on an overdrive to try something different and his next film Laal Kaptaan falls under the same category. Playing a naga sadhu for the first time, Laal Kaptaan is unlike Saif’s previous projects on the big screen.

Following the same route, Sonakshi Sinha has joined the starcast of Laal Kaptaan and will be seen in a completely different avatar. Confirming her presence in the film, director Navdeep Singh had earlier told a news portal that despite it being a special appearance, Sonakshi has a pivotal role in the film. While the filmmaker did not delve deeper into the role, he did reveal that Sonakshi will be the most glamorous thing in the film.

Amid the mystery, the makers of the film have shared the first look of Sonakshi Sinha on social media. In the photo shared by Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sonakshi can be seen wearing a red traditional outfit with heavy gold jewellery. While her face is covered with a veil, her kohl-rimmed eyes look piercing and quite intriguing.

Guess karo… Sonakshi Sinha appears in special appearance in #LaalKaptaan… Stars Saif Ali Khan… Directed by Navdeep Singh… Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation… 18 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/28lPicRTTu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

Along with Sonakshi Sinha, the makers have also revealed the first look of Deepak Dobriyal. Reports are rife that Deepak will play a man with the capabilities to track down a human or an animal with their scent. On casting the actor for the role, Navdeep Singh had told another portal that they finalised him after several changes. Calling him a phenomenal actor who knows how to delve deeper into a character, Navdeep said that it was Deepak’s comic timing that made him land the role.

Image: Navdeep Singh shares first look of @deepakdobriyal from Laal Kaptaan. Navdeep says, "Deepak plays a character who tracks down an animal or a man by following his scent." https://t.co/RYFf6yyXRI pic.twitter.com/kE6z4VyOLz — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) September 27, 2019

Helmed by Navdeep Singh and bankrolled by Sunil Lulla and Aanand L Rai under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, Laal Kaptaan is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 18, 2019.

