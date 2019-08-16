Laal Kaptaan teaser: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. The makers of the film have released a teaser on the occasion of his birthday today to announce its release date.

Laal Kaptaan teaser: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back as Sartaj Singh on Netflix and how! As the actor continues to garner praises for his electrifying performance, he is also gearing up for his next big release on the cinema screens, i.e Laal Kaptaan. On the occasion of his 49th birthday, the makers of the film have released a teaser of Laal Kaptaan featuring Saif Ali Khan as a fierce Naga Sadhu.

The 36-second teaser, which has been shared film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter profile, shows the actor putting ash on his face. He builds up the intensity with a powerful dialogue stating that every Ram has its Raavan and every Raavan has its Dussehra. As Saif looks into the camera with kohl rimmed eyes, thick beard and a red scarf tied around his head, one is assured that this Dussehra is sure to witness some fireworks at the cinema screens.

Directed by Navdeep Singh and bankrolled by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions, Laal Kaptaan is a story of two warring brothers. Earlier slated for a release on September 6, the film is now scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019. Along with Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain and Deepak Dobriyal.

Saif Ali Khan… First glimpse of #LaalKaptaan… Directed by Navdeep Singh… Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions presentation… 11 Oct 2019 release. #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/9Wz3xO5Vvs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

Post the release of Laal Kaptaan, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and newcomer Alaia F and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor is planning to spend a day off with his friends cooking, drinking some wine, telling ghost stories and have a relaxed dinner.

