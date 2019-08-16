Laal Kaptaan teaser social media reaction: Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film titled Laal Kaptaan. Recently, the makers dropped the first look teaser of the film on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Have a look–

Finally, the first look teaser of the much-awaited film Laal Kaptaan is out and has created a buzz on social media. The makers of the film recently revealed that first teaser on Saif Ali Khan birthday to surprise the fans with the never seen before looks of the actor. In the teaser, Saif Ali Khan appears as a Naga Sadhu and is seen putting some white ask on his forehead and face. With intense looks and anger in his eyes, Saif Ali Khan gives a tough look towards the camera.

There is no doubt in saying that, Saif has left no stone unturned for this scary avatar and the way he puts ashes on his face is very intense. Further, the 30-second video gets concluded with Saif’s strong dialogue. The producers of the film revealed in an interview that Saif is a talented actor and through this film, he has showcased his versatility. The teaser of the film has proven that it will not be a regular story and will showcase something very interesting. The film is directed by Navdeep Singh, who is best known for his film NH 10.

The makers also revealed that the film will create a genre of its own and a style which has not been adopted by anyone else till now. It is an action-drama film, which is bankrolled by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. Overall, its a revenge story, where Saif Ali Khan plays a major role. Talking about the social media reaction–fans are praising Saif Ali Khan in this never seen before looks and are excited for the film which will hit the silver screens on October 11.

Take a look at the teaser–

Here are some reactions–

#SaifAliKhan #SacredGamesS2 #laalkaptaan

After completion of sacred games

Sartaj becomes laal kaptaan Apun ko naya dharam mangta hai pic.twitter.com/CBWCGoJ0L7 — Awesome Engineer (@AwesomEngineer1) August 16, 2019

#SaifAliKhan in a never seen before avatar. #LaalKaptaan looks quite interesting and promising https://t.co/NY95qr543H — Jithin Justin (@jithinjustin007) August 16, 2019

Saif is On a Roll….#LaalKaptaan – 11 Oct 2019

pic.twitter.com/0iCaL28ajN — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) August 16, 2019

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will also appear in Jawaani Jaaneman with Alaia F and Bollywood actor Tabu. After completing the film, the actor will begin with the shoot for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn.

