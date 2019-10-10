Laal Kaptaan trailer: Ahead of Laal Kaptaan's release on October 18, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has praised the trailer of the Saif Ali Khan starrer. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays a naga sadhu seeking revenge.

Laal Kaptaan trailer: Laal Kaptaan is one film that marks a drastic shift in Saif Ali Khan’s filmography. Bringing to life a dreadful Naga Sadhu in his next titled Laal Kaptaan, the actor is on a drive to prove his acting prowess after consecutive failures of films like Rangoon, Kalakaandi and Chef among many others. While Sacred Games saw him play a fearful yet courageous Sartaj Singh, Laal Kaptaan brings out the evil side in him. The film lacks a mass appeal but it is certainly striking a chord with a specific kind of audience.

A revengeful drama as its core, Laal Kaptaan has found an admirer in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Impressed with the final trailer, also known as Chapter 3, the actor has shared what he thinks about the film. Praising the trailer on his official Twitter account, Aamir called it awesome and urged everyone to take a look at the Laal Kaptaan trailer.

In the comment section under the post, fans and social media users have applauded Aamir for supporting Laal Kaptaan. One of the fans has remarked that if Aamir has said that the trailer is good then is good. Meanwhile, several fans have also requested him to share the first poster of Lal Singh Chaddha.

Hey guys,

What an awesome trailer.

Check it out.https://t.co/1qgDPcCPiX — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 9, 2019

Aamir ne bola mast trailer hai to hai. — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 9, 2019

#LaalKaptaan gives us probably the best trailer of 2019 — Aamir Obsession (@IamSamSanyal) October 9, 2019

Waiting for " Aaj se Laal Singh Chadda shuru " tweet 😝 — Love. s. (@Jammy_PK) October 9, 2019

Sir ji Apne ko #LSC ka poster chahiye next Month — Sajan Randhawa💙 (@crtified_fan_AK) October 9, 2019

Along with Saif Ali Khan, Laal Kaptaan also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles. Finding itself in the space of Sohum Shah’s Tummbad, Laal Kaptaan has been directed by Navdeep Singh and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions. Scheduled for a release on October 18, Laal Kaptaan will clash with Vikram Bhatt’s film Ghost and Prateik Babbar’s Yaaram. However, the buzz around Laal Kaptaan is the highest among all three.

Post Laal Kaptaan, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero alongside Ajay Devgn, Jawaani Jaaneman alongside newcomer Alaia F, Tabu and Bhool Police co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

