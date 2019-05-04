Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Recently, the film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the film will release on Christmas 2020. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Films and Studio Viacom18.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is counted amongst the most talented and experienced actors of the industry who leaves no chance of winning hearts with his versatile roles in films. On his 54th birthday, the actor announced about his upcoming film which is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chadha. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed the release date of the film. The film is set to hit the silver screens on Christmas 2020. In the film, Aamir Khan will appear in a lead role. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar Director Advait Chandan and will be bankrolled under the banners Aamir Khan Films and Studio Viacom18.

Reports revealed that Aamir Khan will have to lose 20 kgs of weight for the film and will follow a particular diet. It is because of all these detailing that the shoot of the film will start in October this year. Reports also suggest that the hardworking actor is currently on a recce. Some time back, he was staying in Dharamshala and was researching for various locations with his team in his visit from April 22 to April 27.

Earlier to this, Aamir Khan visited Zhawadarjun village and also solved their problems regarding water and established Paani foundation. Some reports also revealed that Aamir Khan is also planning to bring 3 Idiots costar Sharman Joshi onboard for the film Laal Singh Chaddha. When asked about the same, Sharman revealed that he didn’t get any offer from Aamir Khan for the film.

Mark the date… Aamir Khan's new film #LaalSinghChaddha to release on #Christmas 2020… Stars Aamir in title role… Directed by Advait Chandan… Written by Atul Kulkarni… #Viacom18Movies — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2019

Aamir Khan is counted amongst the most influential actors of the industry. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with his different roles. For his phenomenal work, he has also been awarded from the government with Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Some of his hit films include Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Raja Hindustani, Dil Chahta Hai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App