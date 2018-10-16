Lauding the 110th birth anniversary of one of the most successful tabla master Lacchu Maharaj, Google Doodled an adorable sketch of him. October 16, 2018, is dedicated in the honour of this great artist who has redefined Indian music with his God-gifted art. Here's all you should know about it:

The giant searching platform Google Doodle is celebrating Lacchu Maharaj’s 110th birth anniversary today, on October 16,2018. Although he is prominbently recognised by his professional name, his real name was Lakshmi Narayan Singh. One of the most loved and adored musicians of India, Lacchu Maharaj is famous globally for his splendid works in his field. Born in Uttar Pradesh, Lacchu Maharaj carried the tradition of his culturally rich city and played tabla for whole of his life.

The artist was birn with talent and started his career when he was only 8 years old. He got his training under the oldest style of playing table, the Banaras gharana and later soothed the world on his tunes.

Lacchu Maharaj was honoured with 1957 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award which is known as the highest award for performing artists degreed by India’s National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama and Sangeet Natak Akademi. Pandit Lacchu Maharaj married a French woman named Teena and he had one daughter who lives in Switzerland.

Not just his independent performances but he is also known for choreographing classical dance in a large number of films like Mahal (1949), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Chhoti Chhoti Baten (1965) and Pakeezah (1972). Overlapped with talents, he also learnt Pakhawaj and Hindustani classical vocal music.

This mucial legend Lacchu Maharaj sad demise on July 27, 2016 left the country shocked. His funeral was organsied on Manikarnika Ghat of Benaras. While he bwas alive, he started his own dance institution Kathak Kendra, located in Lucknow which is taking his legacy forward even now.

