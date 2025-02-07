Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lack Of Sleep And Past Trauma Catching Up With Justin Bieber? Singer’s Health Deteriorating Because Of Diddy’s Legal Troubles, Claims Report

As fans continue to express concern over Justin Bieber’s health, the combination of past trauma, professional pressures, and personal struggles appears to be taking a toll on the singer.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Lack Of Sleep And Past Trauma Catching Up With Justin Bieber? Singer’s Health Deteriorating Because Of Diddy’s Legal Troubles, Claims Report

Justin Bieber And Diddy


Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber’s declining health has once again become a hot topic among fans and media. His visibly tired and aged appearance has led to speculation about the underlying causes, including rumored marital issues with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The speculation intensified just months after the couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues.

Medical Experts Weigh In on Bieber’s Fatigued Appearance

Several medical professionals have assessed Bieber’s noticeable physical changes, linking them to various factors such as stress, lack of sleep, and past trauma.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Board-certified surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti explained to DailyMail.com that Bieber’s receding hairline, hollow facial features, and prominent wrinkles could result from stress, poor nutrition, and inadequate recovery.

Given the immense pressure he has faced since his teenage years, Bieber’s current exhaustion could also be attributed to the overwhelming responsibilities of new fatherhood.

The Impact of Diddy’s Legal Troubles on Bieber’s Well-Being

Reports suggest that Bieber’s health concerns intensified around the same time as the arrest of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on charges of assault, trafficking, and racketeering.

The resurfacing of old videos featuring Bieber and Diddy has fueled concerns about the singer’s past experiences, with many believing past associations have left a lasting impact on his well-being.

Therapist Shari Botwin pointed out that stress is a significant trigger for Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that Bieber publicly revealed in 2022.

The disorder, which causes facial paralysis, is often exacerbated by emotional distress. Botwin further suggested that unresolved childhood trauma could be contributing to Bieber’s ongoing health struggles.

Resurfaced Video of Diddy and Bieber Sparks Outrage

With Diddy’s legal troubles gaining attention, a controversial old video featuring a 15-year-old Bieber and a then-40-year-old Diddy has resurfaced. In the clip, Diddy can be heard saying, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out, and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. We’re gonna go full, buck full crazy.”

The resurfacing of this video has led to widespread concern about Bieber’s past associations and the influence they may have had on his mental and physical health.

Bieber Cuts Ties with Former Associates

Adding to speculation, Bieber recently made headlines for unfollowing several key figures from his past, including his former mentor Usher.

He also distanced himself from longtime associates such as Allison Kaye, his ex-manager at SB Projects, former bodyguard Kenny Hamilton, songwriter-producer Poo Bear, and Ryan Good, who served as his stylist and ‘swag coach.’

Following these moves, a fan commented online, “Justin unfollowed/blocked Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Ryan Good, and now Usher. We don’t know the full story, but we know they mistreated & exploited him, failing to protect him. But God saved him. May Justin continue to find light & healing away from the darkness of Hollywood.”

As fans continue to express concern over Justin Bieber’s health, the combination of past trauma, professional pressures, and personal struggles appears to be taking a toll on the singer.

Whether he finds relief from these ongoing challenges remains to be seen, but his recent actions suggest a desire to distance himself from past influences and focus on his well-being.

ALSO READ:  Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music Gets Thumbs Up

Filed under

diddy hailey bieber hollywood justin bieber

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘No Washroom, Crossed Jungles, Survived On Biscuits’: Indian Nationals Deported From US Reveal Dark Realities

‘No Washroom, Crossed Jungles, Survived On Biscuits’: Indian Nationals Deported From US Reveal Dark Realities

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled Gossip Amid Royal Staff

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled...

What Is The Significance Of Taking A Holy Dip At The Kumbh Mela

What Is The Significance Of Taking A Holy Dip At The Kumbh Mela

68 Pakistani Hindus Granted Special Visas To Take Holy Dip at Mahakumbh

68 Pakistani Hindus Granted Special Visas To Take Holy Dip at Mahakumbh

What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth? All About Telugu Film Star’s Lavish Properties And Swanky Cars

What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth? All About Telugu Film Star’s Lavish Properties And Swanky...

Entertainment

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled Gossip Amid Royal Staff

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled

What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth? All About Telugu Film Star’s Lavish Properties And Swanky Cars

What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth? All About Telugu Film Star’s Lavish Properties And Swanky

What Is Vidaamuyarchi First Day Collection Worldwide? Ajith Kumar’s New Tamil Film Leaves Fan Impressed, Off To A Great Start

What Is Vidaamuyarchi First Day Collection Worldwide? Ajith Kumar’s New Tamil Film Leaves Fan Impressed,

Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music Gets Thumbs Up

Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music

Jay-Z Withdraws Legal Motion In Sexual Assault Case Linked To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jay-Z Withdraws Legal Motion In Sexual Assault Case Linked To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox