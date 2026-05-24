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Home > Entertainment News > Ladies First Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Wakes Up In A Female-Dominated World, Breaking Gender Stereotypes Through Comedy

Ladies First Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Wakes Up In A Female-Dominated World, Breaking Gender Stereotypes Through Comedy

Damien Sachs is the typical arrogant male in the corporation, who is overconfident about himself. The guy is on the brink of receiving the position of CEO when an accident occurs and everything changes dramatically for him. Once he regains consciousness, he realizes that he is in a parallel world where the roles of women and men are reversed.

Ladies First (PHOTO: IMDB)
Ladies First (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 14:07 IST

However, Netflix’s Ladies First begins with a very symbolic scene – Damien Sachs, played by Baron Cohen, becomes unconscious after he fires one of his female employees working for a renowned advertising company in London. In other words, for some moviegoers, this punch may be a relief from all the turmoil that happens next in the movie. However, this is yet another movie by Baron Cohen, and thus quietness is not characteristic of it.

A World Where Gender Roles Are Reversed

Damien Sachs is the typical arrogant male in the corporation, who is overconfident about himself. The guy is on the brink of receiving the position of CEO when an accident occurs and everything changes dramatically for him. Once he regains consciousness, he realizes that he is in a parallel world where the roles of women and men are reversed. Women have gained power in the workplace and exhibit sexism similarly to men do; while men are engaged in activities traditionally attributed to women.

It is clear that the movie uses the idea of reversal of gender roles extensively to make its comedy point. Instead of using foul language and holding leadership positions, women are depicted as taking interest in fitness training such as spinning, taking care of their animals, and purchasing complicated lingerie at a fictional place called “Victor’s Secret.” It should be emphasized that the comedy is rather heavy and over-the-top and requires understanding of the stereotype that it reverses.

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As for the protagonist’s former colleague, Sachs is portrayed by Rosamund Pike, the famous actress who is famous for her nontraditional choice of parts. This time, she portrays the aggressive and confident candidate to take charge of the entire agency. Although this is clearly not Pike’s finest work, she definitely does not shy away from the task.

A Lighthearted Film With Uneven Logic

The director of the film, Thea Sharrock, deliberately maintains the cheerful atmosphere, devoid of serious and awkward social criticism. But at times, the inner logic of the picture becomes ambiguous. Despite the liberated society depicted on screen, in which both men and women are equal, all inhabitants are forced to shave off the hair of their bodies. Thus, the male protagonist undergoes the humiliation of having to endure hair removal procedures several times throughout the movie.

Despite the attempts to promote the work of film as a revolutionary and innovative idea, its plot may remind some viewers of other movies. Ladies First was inspired by the film I Am Not an Easy Man released in 2018 in France. It told a story that is no different from the one portrayed in the film under consideration. Moreover, the film’s genre reminds of The Worm That Turned – a British comedy series released in 1980.

The aforementioned impact is difficult to overlook in the course of the film. While contemporary debates on the topics of gender politics, the nature of online sexism, and the “manosphere” community are currently popular cultural themes, the movie does not address any of them in a notable manner. Instead, Ladies First favors classic approaches to humor based on exaggerated stereotypes and physical sight gags.

Baron Cohen’s Physical Transformation Becomes Part of the Joke

Nevertheless, the difference in time is noticeable when it comes to the presentation of the aforementioned joke. For example, in comedies of previous eras, including The Worm That Turned, male characters were ridiculed through being dressed up in clothes that would normally be worn only by females – aprons and dresses. Meanwhile, in Ladies First, Baron Cohen’s metamorphosis is slightly more focused on appearance. Throughout much of the film, Cohen poses in different manners and showcases his well-defined muscles.

In summary, Ladies First is a film intended as light-hearted satire. It contains several instances of entertainment value and a few solid performances, including that of Pike, although the movie does not develop the main idea any further than a silly joke.

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Ladies First Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Wakes Up In A Female-Dominated World, Breaking Gender Stereotypes Through Comedy
Tags: British comedycomedy reviewcomedy-dramaDamien Sachsfemale-dominated worldfeminist satiregender reversal comedygender stereotypesgender swap filmLadies First reviewmodern gender politicsNetflix comedyNetflix movie reviewrole reversal movieRosamund PikeSacha Baron Cohensatire filmsocial satireThea Sharrockworkplace comedy

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Ladies First Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Wakes Up In A Female-Dominated World, Breaking Gender Stereotypes Through Comedy
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