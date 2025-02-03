Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

The queer community deserves to be lifted up," Gaga expressed on stage. She concluded her speech by reinforcing the power of music, saying, "Music is love, thank you."

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga


At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga delivered a heartfelt message in support of the trans community while accepting the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Bruno Mars for their hit song “Die With a Smile.”

During her speech, she emphasized the importance of visibility and love for the LGBTQ+ community. “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love.

The queer community deserves to be lifted up,” Gaga expressed on stage. She concluded her speech by reinforcing the power of music, saying, “Music is love, thank you.”

Chappell Roan Shares a Message of Resilience on the Red Carpet

Earlier in the evening, Chappell Roan, an openly queer artist and advocate, also shared a powerful message about trans joy and resilience while speaking on the red carpet.

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist. No matter what happens, their joy cannot be taken away,” Roan said. She has often credited the queer community as a major inspiration for her music and artistry.

Roan, who won Best New Artist for her debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” has consistently used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Adding to the excitement of the night, Lady Gaga debuted a brand-new song, “Abracadabra,” from her upcoming album “Mayhem.” The surprise performance aired during a commercial break, offering fans a first glimpse into her next musical era.

Gaga is also set to headline Coachella later this spring, making 2025 a major year for the pop icon.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys?

