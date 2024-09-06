Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux', shared her experience of playing the character and how she relates to it. Todd Phillips' directorial musical psychological thriller film 'Joker: Folie a Deux', received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, shared her experience of playing the character and how she relates to it, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Todd Phillips’ directorial musical psychological thriller film ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

For the iconic singer playing the role of Harley Quinn was quite relatable.

She said, “Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture. I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside for me, it creates a quietness. Sometimes women are labeled as overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed we are erratic or unhinged. But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you…quiet?”

Gaga added how she prepared for the character, saying, “I would say that I worked from a sense-memory perspective: What does it feel like to walk through the world and be…braced, in an intense way? And what happens when you cover up all of the complexities beneath the surface?”

The ‘Poker Face’ singer also discussed her relationship with her fiance Michael Polansky. She revealed that it was her mom who met him first and she was sure that her daughter would marry him. She recalled the early phase of her relationship with him that started just before the pandemic (Covid 19) and during the phase of lockdown they quarantined together for over a year and this was the time when she focussed on her bond with him.

“It was very painful to see how deeply [the pandemic] affected the world. Not only how sick people got, so many people died, but also so many people were alone. I feel very grateful that I wasn’t alone. I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy, and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other,” Gaga recalled, according to The Hollywood Reporter

