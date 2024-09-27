Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
we-woman

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Being A Pop Star At 38: I Just Want To Keep Growing

In the course of the interview, the 'A Star Is Born' actress reflected on her earlier work, recalling her writing in 'The Manifesto of Little Monsters', shared with fans in the super deluxe box set of 2010's 'The Fame Monster'.

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Being A Pop Star At 38: I Just Want To Keep Growing

Lady Gaga recently shared her thoughts on being a 38-year-old pop superstar while promoting her upcoming film, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’. The Grammy and Oscar winner expressed her pride in ageing and the joy that comes with embracing new challenges in her career.

Reflecting on her life and future, Gaga spoke about her relationship with fiance Michael Polansky, stating, “I am so happy to be in love, and I’m so excited to have a family, so that’s definitely number one. But also, I really believe in the ability to grow as a person,” as per People magazine.

She emphasized the importance of personal development, saying, “I think that feeling can give everybody hope, and I just want to keep growing, too.”

Describing her current phase as a pop star, she remarked, “It’s kind of fun to embrace the challenge of being a 38-year-old pop star and figuring out who I want to be now and what I want to say because I really love women,” as per an interview statement obtained by People magazine.

MUST READ: How To Get Concert Tickets For Iron Maiden? Date, Timings, Venue And All You Need To Know

Gaga also highlighted her desire to be a meaningful voice within her community, declaring, “I really want to be a voice that deserves to be part of our community.”

In the course of the interview, the ‘A Star Is Born’ actress reflected on her earlier work, recalling her writing in ‘The Manifesto of Little Monsters’, shared with fans in the super deluxe box set of 2010’s ‘The Fame Monster’.

She noted her enduring connection to her identity as an entertainer, stating, “I love being an entertainer — like, truly, in my heart, and I always have.”

Gaga elaborated on her deep bond with her fans, explaining, “It’s not a job for me. It’s just a total gift because it’s how I found a sense of safety for myself in my life.”

This connection, she explained, provides her with a sense of protection and understanding. ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is set to hit theatres on October 4, and Gaga will also release a conceptual companion album, ‘Harlequin’, inspired by her character Harleen “Lee” Quinzel (a.k.a. Harley Quinn), on September 27.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain

