Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga has officially announced her latest tour, ‘The MAYHEM Ball’, featuring performances across the UK, Europe, and North America. The tour follows the release of her recent studio album, Mayhem, and promises an electrifying live experience for fans worldwide.
Tour Kicks Off in North America This Summer
The tour will begin with the North American leg in July, starting in Las Vegas before moving across major cities in the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Miami, New York, Seattle, and Toronto.
Following her North American performances, Lady Gaga will bring her tour to the UK, with four scheduled dates. This includes:
Three consecutive nights at The O2 in London (September 29, 30 & October 2). A headline show at Co-Op Live arena in Manchester (October 7)
‘The MAYHEM Ball’ new tour dates are:
JULY
16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
AUGUST
6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
SEPTEMBER
1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
29 – London, UK – The O2
30 – London, UK – The O2
OCTOBER
2 – London, UK – The O2
7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
9 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
NOVEMBER
4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
The European leg of the tour will feature concerts in Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Paris, and other major cities. The tour will conclude on November 20 with a three-night residency at the Accor Arena in Paris.
Pre-Sale and General Ticket Sales Information
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, March 31
General ticket sales begin on Thursday, April 3
Tickets can be purchased via official platforms for UK and international sales
Lady Gaga’s First Arena Tour Since 2018
Marking her first full-scale arena tour in seven years, Lady Gaga emphasized the unique atmosphere of The MAYHEM Ball, explaining, “This is my first arena tour since 2018. While stadium shows are exhilarating, I wanted to create a more intimate and immersive experience—bringing fans closer to the theatrical artistry I love.”
Lady Gaga’s latest album, Mayhem, has received high praise, including a four-star review from NME, which described it as a bold, energetic, and uniquely Gaga-esque creation.
“There’s a nonchalant confidence in how Gaga embraces her maximalist vision without conforming to current pop trends. In an era dominated by TikTok-length tracks, ‘Mayhem’ delivers mini-epic songs that stand out.”
With this highly anticipated tour, Lady Gaga continues to solidify her place as one of pop music’s most dynamic and fearless performers.