Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga has officially announced her latest tour, ‘The MAYHEM Ball’, featuring performances across the UK, Europe, and North America. The tour follows the release of her recent studio album, Mayhem, and promises an electrifying live experience for fans worldwide.

Tour Kicks Off in North America This Summer

The tour will begin with the North American leg in July, starting in Las Vegas before moving across major cities in the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Miami, New York, Seattle, and Toronto.

Following her North American performances, Lady Gaga will bring her tour to the UK, with four scheduled dates. This includes:

Three consecutive nights at The O2 in London (September 29, 30 & October 2). A headline show at Co-Op Live arena in Manchester (October 7)

‘The MAYHEM Ball’ new tour dates are:

JULY

16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

AUGUST

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

SEPTEMBER

1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

29 – London, UK – The O2

30 – London, UK – The O2

OCTOBER

2 – London, UK – The O2

7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

NOVEMBER

4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

The European leg of the tour will feature concerts in Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Paris, and other major cities. The tour will conclude on November 20 with a three-night residency at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Pre-Sale and General Ticket Sales Information

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, March 31

General ticket sales begin on Thursday, April 3

Tickets can be purchased via official platforms for UK and international sales

Lady Gaga’s First Arena Tour Since 2018

Marking her first full-scale arena tour in seven years, Lady Gaga emphasized the unique atmosphere of The MAYHEM Ball, explaining, “This is my first arena tour since 2018. While stadium shows are exhilarating, I wanted to create a more intimate and immersive experience—bringing fans closer to the theatrical artistry I love.”

Lady Gaga’s latest album, Mayhem, has received high praise, including a four-star review from NME, which described it as a bold, energetic, and uniquely Gaga-esque creation.

“There’s a nonchalant confidence in how Gaga embraces her maximalist vision without conforming to current pop trends. In an era dominated by TikTok-length tracks, ‘Mayhem’ delivers mini-epic songs that stand out.”

With this highly anticipated tour, Lady Gaga continues to solidify her place as one of pop music’s most dynamic and fearless performers.