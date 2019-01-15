One of the leading Bhojpuri actresses, Amrapali Dubey is going to be back with a bang as her upcoming movie Lagal Raha Batasha is going to hit the screens. Starring opposite Manoj Tiger, the beauty queen will sizzle on the screens one day ahead of the republic day. Often called the hit factory of Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali Dubey's presence is already ensuring a masala movie and the audience have been eagerly waiting for the release.

About a few days ago, the makers of the movie dropped the trailer and were lauded with a great enthusiastic response by the audience. Now a fan page of Amrapali Dubey has shared this new poster of the movie which showcases both of them in a romantic pose. Amrapali Dubey can be seen a little confused while Manoj Tiger is proposing to her on his knees. Take a look yourself!

The storyline of the movie has been written by the lead actor Manoj Tiger himself and is helmed by Alok Visen. The Bhojpuri upcoming masala is produced by Sanjeev Kushwaha. Lagal Raha Batasha is garnering a great response for multiple factors. Manoj Tiger has mostly been playing the role of a villain but this time, he will be playing a comedian. The Amrapali Dubey starrer will also feature Avinash Dubey, Anand Mohan, Prakash Jais and Sambhavna Seth in important supporting roles.

