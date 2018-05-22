Dr Hemu Adhikaridied was suffering from a lung infection for the last one-and-a-half years, according to media reports. He has also acted in Sai Paranjpe’s Katha and Marathi films like Dhyaas Parya and Harishchandrachi Factory. The actor was known for his contribution to Bollywood and Marathi cinema and has featured in a few Marathi films as well. He was at his residence at the time of his demise.

Veteran actor Dr Hemu Adhikaridied passed away at his residence in Dadar, Mumbai yesterday due to a lung ailment, according to his family sources. The film and theatre actor was 81 and his last rites were performed on Monday. He is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. He was popularly known for her cameo in ace filmmaker Hirani’s blockbuster film Lage Raho Munna Bhai back in 2006. The actor was known for his contribution to Bollywood and Marathi cinema and has featured in a few Marathi films as well. He was at his residence at the time of his demise.

Popular actor Sonali Kulkarni, who has featured in a number of Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi, and Tamil films and is known for her roles in Doghi, Deool, Dil Chahta Hai, Singham, and Taxi No 9211, expressed her condolences on Adhikari’s death on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The actress on Tuesday took to social media site Twitter to express her grief and wrote, ““Sad to know the demise of our dear friend, wonderful actor, sharp audience, deep thinker, passionate reader and a fearless, concerned citizen..RIP Hemukaka you’ll be missed #RIP.”

Lage Raho Munna Bhai featured Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan in the lead role and emerged as a blockbuster. The film was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

