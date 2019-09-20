After entertaining everyone in 2006 with a crazy storyline, the star cast of comedy-drama Lage Raho Munna Bhai is all set to reunite for New YouTube Originals on Gandhi Jayanti.

After creating history in terms of collection and conquering the hearts with the deep friendship of crazy Jodi– Munna and Circuit in the comedy-drama film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, it seems that its time for all the memories to get restored as the star cast of the film is all set to reunite for New Youtube Originals.

Not just Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi but the entire cast including Vidya Balan, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza are all set to collaborate on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Reports reveal that the entire cast has recently shot for a small video discussing the insights of the film and genesis of Gandhigiri. Though it has already been more than a decade since the film released, the impact of Gandhigiri still prevails and dominates the society and the public opinion.

So when the makers were planning this segment, to make it more special and entertaining, the team decided to call the cast on the platform. So it will be quite exciting to see the same magic again after 13 years with the same actors on the screens.

When the cast of the film got to know about the idea, all of them were very happy to unite as this will serve as a throwback for them to enjoy the superb journey again together. The show is shot Suburban studio in Mumbai. The show will get uploaded by the star cast and the broadcasting company on their social media handles on Gandhi Jayanti.

Talking about the collection of the film, it grossed over ₹1.93 billion worldwide and also got many awards for the interesting storyline as well as the phenomenal performance of the star cast especially Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as Circuit. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in films like Prasthanam, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2 and Panipat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZAo8wJFBNE

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App