Lahari Shari is a well-known face on the small screen as she has carved her niche hard as a host and TV presenter. After working for a couple of years, she planned to take a shift in her career as she got a good offer in films. She is currently shooting for this film. It is also dubbed in Kannada with the said title Gramma. The makers have started shooting for the film, completing the song close to the Andhra Pradesh border based village, while they have even shot for a few action sequences.

The film has a good star cast including Lahari Shari who is also going to play the leading role. The film revolves around the character played by Lahari Shari, which gives her a big break in her career. The other actors in the film include Likith Surya, Sudharani, and Satyaprakash in the pivotal roles, while it is directed by Hari Kiran, a known filmmaker in the South Indian film industry and produced by Hemanth Kumar. The music for the film is taken care by Ravikalyan, while the cinematography is carried out by J K Depak and J G Krishna.

Lahari Shari has been a known TV presenter and host for various political debates and talk shows. She has proved herself to be a lady who is a beauty with a brain. She took a plunge into the small screen industry working in the news domain with the TV show called Celebrations with ETV. Since then it was no looking back for the lady as she came up with one show to the other. Currently she is working with the TV channel called Studio N a popular Telugu TV news channel. She has been the host of two shows called Iddarammayilatho and Truth or Dare.

Now, with her debut film coming soon this year, she is all set to add another innings of film in her career and surprise her fans with a promising entertainment.