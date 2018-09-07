Marking big Bollywood debut for the actors Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri, Laila Majnu hit the silver screens on Friday, September 7. With names like Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali linked to it, the film is directed by Sajid Ali. As per the earlier predictions, the movie is expected to make Rs 2 crore on its opening day. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali, Laila Majnu is an eternal story of two lovers who never give up on love. Inspired by the classical story of Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali has penned down the contemporary take on the decades-long tale.
Also, the film is likely to have an average start at the box office following the fact the no big star is a part of the film. Earlier, the trailer of the film received mixed responses. Besides this, the film is clashing with multi-starrer Paltan at the box office. Helmed by veteran filmmaker JP Dutta, Paltan stars Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Monica Gill and Sonal Chauhan among others.
Here are the Laila Majnu box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates:
Live Blog
Sunidhi Chauhan asks fans to watch Laila Majnu
“Laila Majnu” is such a heartfelt retelling of the love story, so deeply rooted in its mileu.. Avinash Tiwary’s Majnu is so good, “another addition to a list of good actors. Great music . Well done Sajid Ali. Yeh Romance kya genetic hai Ali khandan mein?#imtiazali— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 2, 2018
Finally, Laila Majnu hit the silver screens.
#PreetiAli you are such a Star. #LailaMajnu has been beautifully put together by you. More power to you girl. #ImtiazAli @avinashtiw85 @tripti_dimri23 @pipreet #SajidAli @RuchikaaKapoor #PIFilms @balajimotionpic @ektaravikapoor @avinashtiw85— salil sand (@isalilsand) September 6, 2018