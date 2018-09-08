Laila Majnu box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: Helmed by Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwari, Sumit Kaul, Mir Sarwar, Ruchika Kapoor and Sahiba Bali was released on September 7, 2018. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali, the love saga is expected to collect Rs 3-5 crore in the first week of the release date.

Bollywood newbie Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri starrer Laila Majnu is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Sajid Ali, the love saga is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali. The movie is expected to collect over Rs 5 crore in the first weekend of the movie release. Based on two love birds who never gave up on loving each other, the classical story which is the adaption of Layla and Majnun, is penned down by Imtiaz Ali.

Although, Imtiaz Ali’s movie is expected to have a slow start at the box office but the film has already started getting praised by the audience. Due to the new star cast of the movie, Laila Majnu received a mixed reaction from the audience when the trailer of the movie was released. Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwari, Sumit Kaul, Mir Sarwar, Ruchika Kapoor and Sahiba Bali starrer Laila Majnu Persian narrative poem’s adaption.

Live Blog

