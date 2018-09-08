Bollywood newbie Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri starrer Laila Majnu is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Sajid Ali, the love saga is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali. The movie is expected to collect over Rs 5 crore in the first weekend of the movie release. Based on two love birds who never gave up on loving each other, the classical story which is the adaption of Layla and Majnun, is penned down by Imtiaz Ali.
Although, Imtiaz Ali’s movie is expected to have a slow start at the box office but the film has already started getting praised by the audience. Due to the new star cast of the movie, Laila Majnu received a mixed reaction from the audience when the trailer of the movie was released. Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwari, Sumit Kaul, Mir Sarwar, Ruchika Kapoor and Sahiba Bali starrer Laila Majnu Persian narrative poem’s adaption.
Avinash and Tripti-starrer receives mixed reactions from the audience.
#LailaMajnu is really good. I honestly didn't expect to have such a good time, the music, visuals and the brilliant performances of all the actors made this such a good overall cinema experience. Great job @avinashtiw85, @tripti_dimri23 :)— Stanley Shaun Mathews (@ssm5995) September 7, 2018
#LailaMajnu : with approx 90lacs firstday collection ,This @ektaravikapoor movie has something to say. Hope it will pickup in coming days— Bollywood Maafia (@BollywoodMaafia) September 7, 2018
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, due to The Nun releasing on the same date, Laila Majnu is expected to have slow start at the box office.
Hollywood leads yet again... #TheNun takes a flying start at the BO... #Paltan and #LailaMajnu are slow starters... #Stree is decent on Day 8, should gather momentum in evening shows. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018