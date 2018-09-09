Laila Majnu box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: The love-saga Laila Majnu directed by Sajid Ali. Penned down by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars newbie Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Preety Ali and Shobha Kapoor, Laila Majnu is the classical story that is the adaption of Layla and Majnun.

Laila Majnu box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: The love-saga Laila Majnu directed by Sajid Ali. Penned down by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars newbie Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Preety Ali and Shobha Kapoor, Laila Majnu is the classical story that is the adaption of Layla and Majnun. Although, Laila Majnu’s trailer which was released on August 7, received positive reactions from the audience but unfortunately failed to impress the viewers. Made under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and PI Pictures, the movie opened on Rs 30 lakh and has so far collected Rs 47 lakh. The film is expected to collect 1-2 crore.

Talking about Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali’s brother Sajid Ali was noted saying that making of Laila Majnu was never a plan. The director was confused just like Abhay’s character in ‘Socha Naa Tha’. Sajid Ali contributed 3 years of his life to Laila Majnu, which was released on August 7, this year. According to sources, due to the new faces and star-studded Paltan releasing on the same day, the movie failed to receive love from the audience.

Jab We Met and Rockstar director, Imtiaz Ali was noted saying that Laila Majnu is precious to his heart. Although it was very difficult to translate the Persian adaption into the Hindi cinema, the makers of Laila Majnu wanted to put things simple. The director further added by saying that they shot the entire film in Kashmir as they didn’t wanted to make a drastic change in the film.

