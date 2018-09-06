Director-producer-writer Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romance drama titled Laila Majnu will finally hit the big screen on Friday—September 7. The film will mark the big Bollywood debut of the lead pair—Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri. Laila Majnu has been helmed by Sajid Ali and is being backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali.

Director-producer-writer Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming romance drama titled Laila Majnu will finally hit the big screen on Friday—September 7. The film will mark the big Bollywood debut of the lead pair—Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri. Laila Majnu has been helmed by Sajid Ali and is being backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali. The much-anticipated film is being presented by Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali and is expected to earn Rs 2 crore on opening day of its release.

The reason why the film is expected to have a slow start at the box office is that it has newcomers and even the promotions of the film have been average. Laila Majnu’s trailer received mixed reactions from the audience and will also face a box office clash with JP Dutta’s Paltan which will also be releasing on the same date.

Paltan stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. Laila Majnu will also be facing tough competition with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree which has already minted Rs 50 crore. However, a good word of mouth can help Laila Majnu grow at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More