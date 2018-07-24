Laila Majnu starring Tripti Dimri, Mir Sarwar and Avinash Tiwary will hit the theatres this August. The undisputed queen of Indian television Ekta Kapoor took to her official Twitter account to share the first look of Laila Majnu today, July 24. The makers of the movie Laila Majnu will release the trailer tomorrow, July 25.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the first look poster of Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s Laila Majnu. Sajid Ali directorial Laila Majnu starring Tripti Dimri, Mir Sarwar and Avinash Tiwary will hit the theatres on August 24, 2018. Ekta Kapoor too took to her Twitter account to share the first poster of the upcoming love saga. Presenting the Laila and Majnu, Ekta wrote that the mystery and the chemistry of Laila Majnu will unfold soon. The makers of Laila Majnu will release tomorrow, July 23 2018.

On Monday, July 23, the undisputed queen of Indian television Ekta Kapoor took to her official Twitter account to share videos of Tamasha director Imtiaz Ali. The Rockstar director was seen talking about why Laila Majnu will never get old for love birds. Take a look at the video Ekta shared on her Twitter account.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More