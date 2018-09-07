Bollywood fans are once again all set to witness the magic of classic love story Laila Majnu on the silver screen. This time, director-producer-writer Imtiaz Ali has penned down the decades-old tale that features newcomers Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. Helmed by ace filmmaker Sajid Ali, the film has received an average response at the box office till now. Although critics have rated the film with maximum numbers of stars, the film struggles to spread its magic at the box office. Besides Imtiaz Ali, names like Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali are also associated with the film and have bankrolled the film.
Several people have been tweeting about the film and it seems that it is going to help the film to improve its performance at the box office. The movie has seen an average start at the box office and a good word of mouth can help the fil to do better. Meanwhile, JP Dutta’s Paltan is clashing with the film at the box office.
Laila Majnu movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE updates
Here are some more reviews from the Twitterati:
#PreetiAli you are such a Star. #LailaMajnu has been beautifully put together by you. More power to you girl. #ImtiazAli @avinashtiw85 @tripti_dimri23 @pipreet #SajidAli @RuchikaaKapoor #PIFilms @balajimotionpic @ektaravikapoor @avinashtiw85— salil sand (@isalilsand) September 6, 2018
#LailaMajnuReview: Just with his performance in the 2nd half, @avinashtiw85 makes #LailaMajnu, his own. He nails it. @tripti_dimri23 is likeable. #ImtiazAli & #SajidAli have done their best to recreate a heartfelt love story. Appreciate-worthy 👍@balajimotionpic @ektaravikapoor— Jigar Ganatra (@JigarGanatra_) September 6, 2018
#QuickReview he’s notas pretty as rishi kapoor, in fact not pretty at all, but #AvinashTiwary makes you wish #LailaMajnu was just called Majnu.— manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) September 6, 2018
Delighted to watch #LailaMajnu , totally loved it. Best wishes to @ektaravikapoor #ImtiazAli #PreetyAli @tripti_dimri23 @avinashtiw85 & #SajidAli for a grand success. My pick is that 10 minutes sequence from d stone pelting scene towards the end of Hafiz Hafiz song-OUTSTANDING!— Shantanu Dutta (@shaanSAY) September 7, 2018
Watched #LailaMajnu. Ufff, the last 20-25 minutes of the film gave me such goosebumps! @avinashtiw85, you left me speechless as Manju. Yet to shake off that feeling!!— Madhuri Prabhu (@madhuri_05) September 6, 2018
On my way to watch #LailaMajnu. On a day like today, this had better be an achingly, swooningly romantic adaptation.— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) September 6, 2018
Here's how audiences react to Laila Majnu
https://twitter.com/MawkishSpirit/status/1037627354288336897
Anyone knows the name of the hero acting on #LailaMajnu ?— Orin⚡🌸🌺🌼 (@MawkishSpirit) September 6, 2018
Liking him so much 🙈😍