Laila Majnu movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE updates: Helmed by ace filmmaker Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu has finally hit the silver screens. Helmed by ace filmmaker Sajid Ali, the film has received an average response at the box office on its opening day. Here how celebrities and audiences have been reviewing the film at the box office.

Bollywood fans are once again all set to witness the magic of classic love story Laila Majnu on the silver screen. This time, director-producer-writer Imtiaz Ali has penned down the decades-old tale that features newcomers Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. Helmed by ace filmmaker Sajid Ali, the film has received an average response at the box office till now. Although critics have rated the film with maximum numbers of stars, the film struggles to spread its magic at the box office. Besides Imtiaz Ali, names like Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali are also associated with the film and have bankrolled the film.

Several people have been tweeting about the film and it seems that it is going to help the film to improve its performance at the box office. The movie has seen an average start at the box office and a good word of mouth can help the fil to do better. Meanwhile, JP Dutta’s Paltan is clashing with the film at the box office.

Laila Majnu movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE updates

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App