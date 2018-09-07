Laila Majnu movie review: Laila Manju starring Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Imtiaz Ali's brother Sajid Ali. With a contemporary rendition of the classic love story and strong performances by the star cast, Laila Majnu has received positive reviews from the film critics. The film has clashed with Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guliyan and JP Dutta's Paltan.

Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s joint venture Laila Majnu, directed by Imtiaz’s brother Sajid Ali, has emerged as a surprise package this weekend. As the film hits the screens today, i.e September 7, the film marks the debut of newcomers Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri and has received largely positive reviews from the film critics. In the film, the makers of the film have brought back the classic love story of Laila Manju once again on the big screen with a contemporary setup in the scenic beauty of Kashmir.

In his review for Hindustan Times, Film critic Raja Sen stated that Laila Majnu is a romantic drama that has the capacity to surprise the audience and that is no small feat. Speaking about the performance of the lead stars, Raja mentioned that Tripti Dimri as Laila delivers a striking performance while Avinash Tiwari as her lover is a strikingly self-aware actor and makes an impact with her impressive performance.

Check out the trailer of Laila Majnu here:

Giving the film 3 stars, Reza Noorani in her review for TOI noted that in the age of romcoms, Sajid Ali has given the new generation solid reasons to watch the film. With a fresh pairing and stellar performances by the star cast, Laila Majnu adds to the movie viewing experience and comes across as a worthy debut. While Avinash Tiwary brings intensity into his performance, his on-screen leading lady Tripti looks beautiful from the very start and beautifully explores the untamed side of her character.

With 3 stars, Gaurang Chauhan in his review for TimesNow wrote that Laila Majnu was an engaging film right from the very start. He stated that while the premise of Laila Majnu has been done to death, it is the execution of Sajid Ali, the performance of the star cast, music and stunning cinematography is what works for the film and keeps you engrossed throughout.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More