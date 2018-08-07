The much-awaited trailer of Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama titled Laila Majnu has finally been unveiled today—Tuesday, August 7 and is totally magical. Talks about the present-day story of Laila Majnu and how the world is against their love but they still do not give up and love each other until their last breath.

The much-awaited trailer of Ekta Kapoor’s romantic drama titled Laila Majnu has finally been unveiled today—Tuesday, August 7 and is totally magical. Talks about the present-day story of Laila Majnu and how the world is against their love but they still do not give up and love each other until their last breath. The tragic love story stars Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri in lead roles and shows how two people who are truly madly and deeply in love with each other and no one can narrate a better love story than Imtiaz Ali who has previously given us beautiful love stories such as Jab We Met, Socha Na Tha, Rockstar, among many others.

Laila Majnu has been helmed by Shaad Ali who has directed several Bollywood films such as Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kill Dil, Ok Jaanu, Soorma, among many others. The trailer of Laila Majnu will touch your heart and is heartrenching. It has love, action, drama, emotions, and everything we need from a romantic drama.

Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor present the present-day #LailaMajnu… Stars Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri… Directed by Sajid Ali… 7 Sept 2018 release… #LailaMajnuTrailer link: https://t.co/ZyL1g4k4Ku — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2018

Avinash Tiwary in the film is a flirt who has been stalking the stunning but adventurous Tripti Dimri and they are soon in love with each others. However, because of family rivalry, the two have to face the consequences for loving each other. The background score of the film is also very captivating and the direction looks interesting. The fresh pairing of Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary is also making the film worth the watch.

The film has been backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali and is slated to hit the silver screen on September 7 this year. The trailer has been trending on micro-blogging site Twitter on number one position and has created a lot of buzz on social media.

