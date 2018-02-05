Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for her style statements and exceptionally amazing fashion sense, had set the stage on fire as she walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna on the fifth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Kareena took to the stage in a black fabric work cropped top, a stylish belt and a matching skirt.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had walked the ramp with her a baby bump in during last year’s Lakme Fashion Week and stunned everyone, this year as well stole the show as she dazzled the ramp when she turned the showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna on the fifth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Kareena took to the stage in a black fabric work cropped top, a stylish belt and a matching skirt. Complementing her look was dramatic winged eye makeup, slicked back hair, striking earrings and nude lips.

Lakme Fashion Week 2018 is one of the most awaited extravaganzas which began on February 1. On the first day of the glamorous event, it was Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor who dazzled the ramp as they walked for designer Anita Dongre as the showstoppers. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Karishma Kapoor also shared a few pictures from the night. While Karisma Kapoor too walked the ramp and shared pictures and videos of hers, a Boomerang video of her with Kareena is the talk of the town. Last year too, the clicks of these Kapoor sisters were hitting the headlines.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her film Veere Di Wedding, which also features Sonam Kapoor. On being asked about the evolution of fashion in the film industry, Kareena told reporters that it’s become the top-most priority for actors now. “Whether in terms of films or in an actor’s personal life, fashion is a top priority. In films, it’s different because we’re playing different characters and all actors are playing different roles- so the costumes make a character come alive,” she said.