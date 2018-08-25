Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 with her baby bump. Earlier on Friday, Neha and Angad sent their fans into a frenzy as they announced that they are expecting their first child. The stunning couple walked the ramp for Designer Payal Singhal.

Just a day after surprising the entire country with the news of her pregnancy, Neha Dhupia stunned the world once again on Saturday after she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 with her baby bump. And believe us or not but the actor was glowing as she gracefully headed forward on the ramp with actor and husband Angad Bedi. Earlier on Friday, Neha and Angad sent their fans into a frenzy as they announced that they are expecting their first child.

While most of us were coming over the cute post they shared yesterday, Neha Dhupia’s latest photos with her baby bump started doing the rounds on social media. The stunning couple walked the ramp for Designer Payal Singhal and garnered a lot of applause for their magnificent walk.

Donning a printed peplum top over a lehenga skirt, Neha was striking in the attire. Her bangles and dark eye make up complemented the beauty and it was too hard to take our eyes off from the beauty.

