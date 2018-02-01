On the first day of the much-awaited Lakme Fashion Week 2018, Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, were the first couple to walk as showstoppers for designer Anita Dongre, on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 which was held in Mumbai. The couple looked stunning as they walked down the ramp hand-in-hand.

The most awaited extravaganza Lakme Fashion Week 2018 has finally begun and Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor along with his beautiful wife Mira Rajput walked the ramp for designer Anita Dongre as the showstoppers on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week. The lovebirds looked stunning as they walked down the ramp in matching ethnic-wear attire While Shahid wore an elegant white colour sherwani, Mira stole the show in floral print bridal lehenga at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, held in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor has walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week, before, but it was Mira’s debut at the ramp. Also, it was their very first walk as showstoppers for Lakme Fashion Week. Both of them were at their stunning best as they walked down the ramp giving us come striking candid moments. Designer Anita Dongre posted a picture of her along with her showstoppers for the night, which she captioned: “Here’s our bride and groom @mira.kapoor and @shahidkapoor singing the songs of summer @lakmefashionwk.”

After the show, Shahid tweeted, “Excited to have walked for @anitadongre ‘s @lakmefashionwk collection tonight. Great to see creations that will truly define #FutureCouture, designed with exclusive fabrics of the future from R | Elan @RElanOfficial.” Talking to media about her runway debut, Mira Rajput said, “I was very nervous before walking. Everyone walk with so much attitude and poise, I was scared off falling, but it was amazing. Shahid made me comfortable!”

Excited to have walked for @anitadongre 's @lakmefashionwk collection tonight. Great to see creations that will truly define #FutureCouture, designed with exclusive fabrics of the future from R | Elan @RElanOfficial — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 31, 2018

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmaavat where he played the role of Mewar king Ratan Singh and has been applauded for his phenomenal performance in the film.