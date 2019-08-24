Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Ananya Panday made her debut in Lakme Fashion Week 2019 and was looking graciously beautiful in pink lehenga from Arpita Mehta's collection

Ananya Panday the young sensation of Bollywood Industry who started her career with Student Of The Year 2, is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and is nowadays caught up with Lakme Fashion Week, which is a festival of its own. Ananya Panday the diva is on the top level when it comes to style, fashion, and beauty. She not only walked for one designer but also the other one in just a few minutes.

It was Ananya’s debut in Lakme Fashion Week too, she was caught wearing beautiful pink embroidered Lehanga and was looking graciously beautiful in that, she carried gold rusted bangles with copper eye makeup with a pink tint shade of lipstick carried with her lovely curls. The Arpita Mehta’s lehenga was gorgeous enough that one just can’t take eyes away from, and was looking even more beautiful when it was carried by none other than the gracious young women Ananya Panday.

Ananya posted her pictures from the show on her Instagram and captioned it that it was her debut for Lakme Fashion Week and thanked Arpita Mehra for making her look like a perfect resolute blockbuster bride.

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kaartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan which will release on December 6, this year, this film’s shooting is being done in Himachal and is going to be a cute funny love story. This movie is the second film of Ananya Panday from her Bollywood career and is going to be a big hit.

