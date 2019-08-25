Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Arjun Kapoor has been in Lakme Fashion week 2019 day 5 as he was the show stopper for the designer Kunal Rawal. The actor looks astonishing in a black long coat with embroidery texture, crazy haircut, the pattern-based designed dress looked amazing on him. The actor wearing the best combination of all black with white collar. Arjun Kapoor looks phenomenal in the walk with cousin brother Jahaan Kapoor, the show was also attended by the father Sanjay Kapoor. Arjun’s uncle made the event more attractive with his extravaganza presence.

Jahaan walks in the coolest style and Arjun came up by clapping his hands and hugging his brother, later they hugged a boy and walk with him as well. Arjun looks amazing as he carries the perfect edge of modelling on the ramp. Arjun Kapoor creates the Buzz in the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 because of his presence as the show stopper. It will turn the show bigger for Bollywood industry men celebs as well. The show was much for the more for the divas, but now the actors are ready to hail the show.

The actor Arjun Kapoor is also in highlights because of his relationship with actress Malika Arora, who has been divorced from Salman Khan’s brother, Arbaaz Khan. The actor never explains his relationship and never speaks on it. He says that nobody has the right to talk about his personal life and question to whatever he is doing.

The actor belongs to the Kapoor family and, made his debut with Parineeti Chopra in the film Ishaqzaade. The actress is going to pair with Parineeti once again in their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The will be now seen in the real incident based drama Panipat, where he will depict the story of the battle of Panipat. The actor was last seen in the film India’s Most Wanted but the film was not a success on box-office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App