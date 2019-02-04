Lakme Fashion Week Day 5: Lakme Fashion Week Day 5 was no less than a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor made sure to flaunt style at their best. But who stole the limelight was Kareena Kapoor Khan. She simply left everyone awestruck with her charming beauty and confident expressions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actor in Bollywood whose class apart fashion choices have hardly left her fans unimpressed. From her embellished sarees to glitzy stylish gowns the actor has always gone a notch higher in choosing her sartorial. At ramp walks, her charm gets more doubled in designer’s attires. At Lakme Fashion Week Day 5, it was no different, she left no stone unturned. Walking elegantly in an off-shoulder black thigh-high slit gown designed by Shantanu & Nikhil, she looks absolutely ravishing. She completed her glamorous look with dark red lipstick. She tied her sleek straight in a ponytail. She made sure to flaunt her style with graceful expressions filled with attitude and confidence. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs from the same on Instagram.

Last year, she walked the ramp in designer Monisha Jaisingh’s outfit. She is also a favourite celebrity for various designers such as Anita Dongre and Manish Malhotra. Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to spread her royal charm with sophistication.

#KareenaKapoorKhan and black is the deadliest combination ever and here’s a video to prove it. #LFWsr19 pic.twitter.com/ACnbG5kv7Q — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 3, 2019

We bring you with some more photographs from various events where she looks no less than an enchanting beauty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to cinema post-pregnancy in Veere Di Wedding. She was featured along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar. SHe will be next seen in Good News along with Akshay Kumar.

