Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on a promotional spree for his much-anticipated movie Gully Boy, and he found Lakme Fashion Week Day 5 as the perfect platform to promote his film. A video is surfacing on the social media where the actor Ranveer Singh flaunted his rap skills. He crooned a song titled Apna Time Aayega from his movie. In the background, the audience can be seen cheering the actor. Dressed in an all black tracksuit, Ranveer Singh looks dapper. Various other photographs are surfacing on the social media where the actor can be seen wooing the viewers with his charm.

In one of the videos of the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the actor can be seen doing a high-jump. Every year, at Lakme Fashion Week, various celebrities walk on the ramp for several designers. It is regarded as one of the glitzy affair.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Ranveer Singh has been featured along with Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in supporting roles. The movie Gully Boy traces the journey of an aspiring rapper who chases dream to achieve something big. He was last seen in Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty along with Sara Ali Khan. The film’s official trailer was released on 9 January 2019.

