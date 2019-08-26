Lakme Fashion Week 2019: One of the most popular television couple, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya along with hubby Vivek Dahiya graced the event and walked the ramp for designer Kaveri.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry

The on-going Lakme Fashion Week 2019 has been creating waves on social media as Bollywood celebs and television personalities have been gracing the event and adding glamour with their presence. Lately, it was television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya who walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 for ace fashion designer Kaveri.

The popular and sexy television star couple was twinning in black and they stole all the attention as they walked together on the ramp. While Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looked sizzling in a black peplum top with golden work and black pants, Vivek Dahiya looked dapper as always in a long black T-shirt with white polka dots and blue denim lowers.

Photos and videos from their ramp walk has gone viral on the Internet and fans are loving their twinning avatars! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved television couples who have been married for more than 2 years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry and she is known for playing the lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for the past several years.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is known for working in television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Teri Meri Love Stories, among many others will be now seen making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web-series titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which will stream on ALT Balaji app.

The trailer of the series has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for it to release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App