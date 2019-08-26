Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Esha Deol grace the Lakme Fashion Week with her adorable daughter Radhya. Other than Esha, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza walks the runway with grace and glamour.

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: LFW 2019 has something new for this year, Lisa Haydon, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and many more divas have graced the ramp show with their stunning beauty and now it’s Esha’s time to fire the stage with her catwalk, the diva looks alluring while walking on the LFW 2019 ramp show with her adorable daughter Radhya.

As Esha walks on the runway with her munchkin Radhya, the audiences couldn’t stop themselves from cheering, hooting and clapping. During the ramp shows the glam diva can be seen wearing a denim shot over the red top and let her hair open, the stunner completed her look with a black leather jacket which overall made her look a super gorgeous diva, while Radhya, the cutie pie looks like an angle in a baby pink dress.

Work-wise, Esha debuted in Bollywood with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002), her acting skills were very much appraised by all and after that the diva got many big-budget films like Dhoom, No entry, Yuva, Dus, Shaadi No. 1, Darling, Kill Them Young, Hijack, One Two Three, Tell Me O Kkhuda, and all performed very well at the box office. The diva for her performance bagged many awards like Best Female Debut for the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Best Female Debut in Filmfare Awards, Most Promising Newcomer – Female, Star Debut of the Year – Female in IIFA Awards.

