Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Farhan Akhtar with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar walked on the ramp together for celebrated designer Payal Singhal. the duo painted the Lakme Fashion Week with love, romance as they looked extremely beautiful together. Check out some of the photos and videos here

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: On Day 1 of the biggest festive of fashion, Lakmé Fashion Week, Farhan Akhtar with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar was a treat to watch as they both walked on the ramp together. Farhan and Shibani were showstoppers for celebrated designer Payal Singhal and they painted the Lakme Fashion Week with love, romance as they walked the ramp hand-in-hand and the love birds could not take their eyes off from each other. The designer showcased her latest collection titled ‘#PS20’.The show also marked the debut of PSAccessories with a line of totes, fanny packs, belt bags and wristlets.

Shibani sassy and stylish and was dressed in a beautiful lehenga with a bohemian jacket, while the dashing hero, Farhan looked dapper in a kurta with bold colours and print. Farhan could not stop looking at his girlfriend and left Shibani blushing. Check out the video and their ramp pictures below:

Shibani Dandekar stepped into the world of fashion and Bollywood industry with her debut show at the Lakme Fashion Week which also celebrates its 20 years. However, it was the first time that the duo walked together

The couples have been dating from quite some time but their social media PDA has been on the headline only in the last few months. On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar’s will be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming film The Sky is Pink. The movie has been directed by Shonali Bose and will soon release on the silver screen on October 11, 2019. Farhan is also prepping rigorously for Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App