Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Lakme Fashion Week fifth day was a glittery affair. Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the celebrities are continued to mark their presence in their glamourous avatar. On Day 5, Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora stunned everyone with their appearance. But it's Kangana Ranaut's blue pastel dress which left everyone awestruck.

Two Bollywood divas looked extremely beautiful in the designer’s outfits while walking down the ramp walk on Sunday. On the red carpet, Kangana Ranaut left us awestruck when she walked in a pastel blue lehenga.

Judgmentall Hai Kya actor was the showstopper of the fashion designer Disha Patil at Lakme Fashion Week. Kangana Ranaut’s skirt featured an intricate designing and sported a satin blouse along with the one-sided off-sleeve. A dramatic eye-makeup perfectly matched with a pair of blue danglers.

She has shared photos on her Instagram where she looks dreamy in her blue dress.

While Malaika looked breathtakingly ravishing in a rose-printed maroon gown for Diya Rajvir. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline flaunting her toned midriff with ruffled sleeves and a high slit in the front.

Her wet hair looks perfectly complemented with the statement earrings. He kept her make up simple with bold maroon lips and matched with her gorgeous outfit.

On Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Bollywood stars such as Shahid Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, the fashion show was a star-studded affair.

Recently, the fashion designers such as Wendell Rodricks, Rohit Bal, Shahab Durazi, David Abraham of duo Abraham & Thakore and Rajesh Pratap Singh shared their experiences with the long-standing trend and gave a warning sign to all the budding designers about being star-struck.

