Lakme Fashion Week 2019: While Tabu graced the show with her balletic gown, Karan Johar blew away the audience with his style statement. Guaranteeing glitz and glamour the show began with a blast. The audience gaped when the Filmmaker turned fashionista and ever so gorgeous Tabu walked down the ramp.

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Lakme Fashion Week 2019 kickstarted in Mumbai last night with a grand opening, dazzling the audience. The duo turned showstoppers for A-grade fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and it was a treat for the eyes. Tabu looked gorgeously beautiful in her off-shoulder ash coloured, floor-length gown, embellished with grace, while KJo made a bold style statement with his black and red ensemble. In addition, the ramp walk was coupled not just with instrumental music but live recitation. The collection gave new meaning to centuries-old crafts with signature futuristic forms.

KJo is a film director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor and television personality who works in Hindi Films. Johar made his directorial debut with the blockbuster romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai(1998), which earned him the Filmfare Awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay. His next two films were the ensemble dramas Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham…(2001) and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006), which were both very successful in the overseas market. Johar has also ventured successfully into other avenues of the entertainment industry. He hosts a television talk show, Koffee With Karan, and a radio show Calling Karan and appeared as a judge on the competition reality shows Jhalak Dikhla Ja, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Superstars.

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, known mononymously as Tabu has worked in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali language films. She was also awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2011 amongst other awards.

