Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani were seen as the showstopper for the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 and the divas shined at the ramp with their glamorous and heart taking appearance. We get you their sizzling and stunning photos which have been breaking the Internet.

The actresses wore the best outfits of the year that were designed by the best fashion designers of India. Disha Patani turned show stopper alongside Ayushmnn Khurrana in Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s show at the 4th day of Lakme Fashion Week. Disha Patani looked gorgeous in her metallic grey and high slit attire.

Malaika Arora also sat fire on the runway as she sizzled in wine coloured dress, she carried plunge neck and frilled sleeve dress. The actress looked confident as she always amazes the audience by her perfect look. She carried attire of designer Divya Rajvvir, and the dress was filled with glittering roses, hence titled Rosetta.

As always Kangana Ranaut amazed the audience with her extra-ordinary look. The actress walked for the designer Disha Patil, she carried the attire that has been titled for the brides and called The Interpretation of Love. The actress looked astonishing in blue coloured lehnga with perfectly matched blouse.

Tara Sutaria made her debut in the LFW 2019 and walked on the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar. The collection depicted the theme of structure and fit, the actress wore a white shirt paired with black. She flaunted her beaded strands and ended the walk with a big smile.

Ananya Pandey stolen the show with her bridal look, she walked for the popular designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta. The actress dedicated her look to the veteran actress of Bollywood. The actress looked no less than a princess in the glamorous attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the show stopper of the finale of Lakme Fashion Week. The actress dressed up for Gauri and Nainika in the black and red ensemble. The actress thanked Lakme for giving her the chance to perform the best for the best.

