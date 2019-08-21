Lakme Fashion Week 2019 has begun and on the opening day of the Lakme Fashion Week, Bollywood actress turned showstopper for the event. The actress dazzled the ramp in the majestic black lehenga. Check out the stunning look of Katrina.

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: One of the biggest festive of fashion, Lakmé Fashion Week winter/festive 2019 has begun. On the opening day of the Lakme Fashion Week, Winter/Festive 2019 actress Katrina Kaif dazzled the ramp in the majestic black lehenga.

From the biggest showstoppers to the most innovative concepts, this event has a lot to look forward to every year. The actress turned showstopper for the veteran designer Manish Malhotra who showcased his latest collection titled ‘Maahrumysha’ and launched a wash care range ‘Love & Care’.

Bollywood stars including Karishma Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar, Aayush Sharma arrived in style at Manish Malhotra’s show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai.

The actress looked simply gorgeous in the cropped backless choli paired with a high waist velvet emerald black lehenga. To complete her look, she paired her lehenga with statement beaded neck-piece and a pair of similar studded earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with the look as it highlighted the eyes.

The pictures and videos from the event that later flooded the Internet, left fans mesmerised. Have a look at Katrina’s picture from the event.

On the work front, she will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Both the stars have worked together in films like Tees Maar Khan, De Dana Dan, Blue, Singh is Kinng, Welcome, Namaste London and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye among others.

