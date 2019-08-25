Lakme Fashion Week Day 5: Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut, the two stunners set fire on the stage, Malaika turned the sizzling showstopper for Diya Rajvir and Kangana turned showstopper for Disha Patil.

Lakme Fashion Week is on its fifth day and after Disha Patani, Ananya Pandey, Ayushmann Khurana rocked the stage on the fourth day, the fifth day started with the sizzling actress Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut. The two stunners set fire on the stage, Malaika turned the sizzling showstopper for Diya Rajvir and Kangana turned showstopper for Disha Patil.

Malaika Arora was wearing a maroon ruffled sleeve deep cut crop top with thigh-high slit skirt which was carried with black heels and she was wearing a bold maroon lipstick with her sleek hair and was looking a goddess setting fire on the stage. Malaika was the showstopper for Diya Rajvir. Malaika was last seen in Australia with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor they both went there to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Kangana Ranaut was wearing a blue lehenga and carried the pastel blue tube blouse with her gorgeous embroidered blue lehenga was a plus one over it, Kangana was carrying the dramatic eye makeup with shine studded hoop earrings and a bracelet in her left hand, her hair was styled up in a messy puff and made her look even more gracious, she was the showstopper for Disha Patil. Kangana recently did a fil Judgemental Hai Kya opposite, Rajkumar Rao, the film didn’t do well in theatres but had an amazing storyline.

These two goddesses made the heart skip a beat when they walked into the ramp and showed off their toned midriff, which gave people fitness goals.

