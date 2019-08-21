Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Designer Manish Malhotra with the launch of his collection titled 'Maahrumysha' opened the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif dazzled the ramp and turned the showstopper for Manish Malhotra.

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: On the launch of the Lakme Fashion Week, winter/festive 2019 Manish Malhotra’s new collection opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year this year. The veteran designee showcased his latest collection titled ‘Maahrumysha’ and launched a wash care range ‘Love & Care’.

Manish Malhotra’s Maahrumysha collection was not only a treat for the future brides on the lookout for the perfect wedding trousseau but also for Bollywood lovers. The show comprised of a vast collection of textures, embellishments and fabrics. A mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, the collection included lehengas, gowns, shararas, sarees, crop top and skirts for the women and for the men layered bandhgalas, jackets, kurtas and trousers and was rendered in fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, velvet and tulle. There were varieties in the collection as the dresses were designed for lighter to destination weddings.

On the first day of the event, Bollywood actress turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s show and she looked stunning in the cropped backless choli paired with a high waist velvet emerald majestic black lehenga.

Manish explained his inspiration for the collection and said that the collection is inspired by the beauty which is above all, and this time he wanted to do something which was big, larger than life. he designer also launched an expert care wash range ‘Love & Care’ in partnership with Hindustan Unilever.

Many Bo0llywood stars arrived in style on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The designer, Manish looked uber cool as he posed with Khushi Kapoor.

