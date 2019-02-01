Lakme Fashion Week 2019: The LFW commenced in full swing on January 29. Today, being day 4 of the grand event Mouni Roy will be seen showstopping for designer Payal Singhal. The Lakme Fashion Week promises glitz and glamour to the audience.

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: The television actress Mouni Roy who made her successful Bollywood debut with Gold last year is all pepped up to set fire to the ramp by showstopping for the designer Payal Singhal’s Qo’shilish on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The actress stated in an interview that she had met Payal 5 years back. She exclaims that her superlative designs and outfits reflect her beautiful personality which Roy is a great admirer of.

Mouni Roy before making her debut in Bollywood had worked for several years in the TV industry and had given many splendid performances in daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin and many more.

Take a look at some of the hottest pictures of telly actor Mouni Roy here:

Mouni gained prominence after playing the role as Sati in Life OK’s mythological series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev from 2011 to 2014. She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in its seventh season along with Punit Pathak and finished off as a finalist. Roy has also confirmed of playing a role in the Indian superhero trilogy Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Karan Johar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan set to release in 2019. Furthermore, in the same year she would be seen in RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham and in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao.

