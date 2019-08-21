Lakme Fashion Week 2019: The most awaited fashion week is going to start today in multiple countries like London, New York, Milan, and Paris in the coming month. Well, India the fashion sensation will begin on 21 August. There will be the best models and best designers who will showcase their astonishing pieces. The models are all set to create a buzz on the ramp. Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be the show stopper and will blow your mind with glamourous outfits and hilarious makeup.
Manish Malhotra opens the show as a celebrity guest, however, many popular designers are going to shoe their masterpiece that includes Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Ritu Kumar and Abraham & Thakore. It is interesting to note that there are many companies that are collaborating this time to show the best of them such as R-Elan will be seen working with Amit Aggarwal’s association. They are going to be the best 5 days for this fashion extravaganza.
Day 1. Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi’s outfits will slay the ramps and the models will make you fell in love with these attires. The theme taken by this duo is retro, with the mix of cosmic celestial elements. They have given the title Instellar which mean depicting today’s woman. The duo is promising that it is a perfect blend of the 80s and modernity. Apart from that Saaksha and Kinni, Sonal Verma will be seen stealing the show.
Stellar Explorations | Exploding Skies – A glimpse into our detailed lines and modernistic trajectory of designs. Introducing ‘Interstellar’ at the Lakmé Fashion Week. Save the Date Lakmé Fashion Week / Nexa 24.08.19 | 09:30 Watch this space for more. #RohitGandhiRahulKhanna #Interstellar #UnveilingNow #WinterFestive #Metallic #Explorations #Space #Cosmic #Maze #LakméFashionWeek #Nexa @lakmefashionwk @nexaexperience
Snippets from our Fittings Day. It’s all in the details. Introducing ‘Interstellar’ at the Lakmé Fashion Week. Save the Date Lakmé Fashion Week / Nexa 24.08.19 | 09:30 Watch this space for more. #RohitGandhiRahulKhanna #Interstellar #UnveilingNow #WinterFestive #Metallic #Menswear #Explorations #Space #Cosmic #Maze #LakméFashionWeek #Nexa @lakmefashionwk @nexaexperience
Day 2. On the second day, the designer Amit Aggarwal who is collaborating with R-Elan will show his experiment with fluidity and textiles. Abraham & Thakore will showcase their sustainable Kurties with a perfect blend of colors like Khaki, Ivory, olive, and black.
The new age saree from our couture collection ‘LUMEN’ 2019 has been created in collaboration with @taanibytanirasethi’s handcrafted banarasi textiles inspired by geometric patterns. #AmitAggarwalXTaani #Lumen2019 . . . #AmitAggarwalCouture #AmitAggarwal #TaaniByTaniraSethi #Lumen #Couture #BridalCouture #SustainableCouture #Light #HumanBody #NaturalForms #Form #Fluidity #IndianWeddings #IndianBride
Moon dust in her lungs, stars in her eyes, She is the child of the cosmos. The hand embroidered lace lehenga from our couture collection ‘LUMEN 2019’. #AmitAggarwalCouture #Lumen2019 . . . #AmitAggarwalCouture #AACouture #AmitAggarwal #Lumen #Couture #BridalCouture #SustainableCouture #Light #HumanBody #NaturalForms #IndianBride #BridalFashion #IndianWeddings #ICW2019
Day 3: One of the most popular designers Kshitij Jalori will make his debut in the Lakme fashion week with his Benarsi outfits. Sunaina Khera titled her latest collection, Dear Mom that she is going to dedicate to her mother.
@reginaacassandraa seen here wearing 18.501 Coromandel Emerald Print Suit Accessories – @SilverlineJewellery Makeup – Jenifer Antonio Hair – @VetriHairAndMakeup Photography – @M3_Foto Styled by @DesignByBlueprint & @Blueprint_By_Navya_Divya ____________________________________________________ #kshitijjalori #kshitijjalori19 #reginacassandra
Day 4: Dhruv Kapoor is going to make your wearing easy, as he is going to put readymade clothes that are way convenient to wear, you can wear it the whole day and it will not bring you discomfort.
Day 5: Punit Balana named his outfits Rabari, as he gets the idea from the wearing of Rabari women. The designer belongs to Jaipur so he is going to add the essence of his native place. Gauri and Nainika will also showcase their best pieces on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week 2019.